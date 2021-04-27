Image Source : TWITTER/@GHIBRANOFFICIAL Filmmaker Thamira passes away due to COVID-19; Ramya Pandian, Dhananjayan & other celebs pay tribute

Tamil film industry's popular director Thamira passed away today on April 27 due to COVID-19 complications. He was undergoing treatment in Chennai's Maya Hospital in Ashok Pillar. Known for his work in films like Rettaisuzhi and Aan Devathai, fans and other celebs from the industry including Arun Vaidyanathan, Ramya Pandian, Shankar are shocked over the sudden demise of the director and paid their tribute on social media.

"Oh my GOD. He directed both Bharathiraja and Balachandar in one film. Rest in peace Thamira sir," Vaidyanathan wrote.

Bigg Boss fame Ramya Pandian also penned an emotional note. Sharing a few photos, she wrote, "I have always been a fan of Thamira sir's script writing abilities. His love and passion for Tamil has inspired many including me."

It further read, "More than it all what makes him special is the way he treated everyone around him. The entire cast and crew of Aan dhevadhai have always been treated with utmost respect. He would never miss a moment to appreciate talent and that too wholeheartedly. He has supported me and cared for me like one of his family members and this is a personal loss. Thank you sir for everything. You are missed very dearly. Deepest condolences to the family."

Producer Dhananjayan wrote, "Absolutely shocking to hear. Very sad. Life is becoming very short for many. Director #Thamira is a fine gentleman & a good friend. Unable to accept these losses. #RIPThamira sir. You will be badly missed by us. Condolences to his family."

"I am deeply saddened to know about Director Thamira’s sudden demise. I convey my deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul Rest in Peace," wrote director Shankar Shanmugham.

Music composer M Ghibran also offered condolences. "We have lost another true gem. #Thamira Sir remained true to his craft and never chased fame or money. Working with him was a great gift. May his soul RIP. Heartfelt condolences to Sir's family," he tweeted.