Etharkkum Thunindhavan: On Suriya's birthday, makers release title, new poster of his Tamil film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SURIYA Suriya in Etharkkum Thunindhavan poster

On actor Suriya birthday on Friday, the makers of his upcoming Tamil project revealed the title of the film. Celebrating the actor's 46th birthday, it was announced that the film is titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan. They also released three new posters of the film. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the leading lady. Directed by Pandiraj, the venture marks the filmmaker’s maiden collaboration with Suriya. However, Suriya has produced Pandiraj-directed Pasanga 2 in the past.

Sun Pictures, the makers of the movie, announced the title and revealed the posters on Twitter. In all the three posters, Suriya can be seen in an intense and rugged avatar. Going by the posters, Etharkkum Thunindhavan looks like a high-octane action film. In of the posters, Suriya can be seen sitting around a huge pile of dead bodies holding a sword in his hand.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is scheduled for a theatrical release later this year.

The film started its shoot in September 2020 but stopped due to lockdown. The team is expected to resume shooting soon. The film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.