Delhi HC grants protection to Jr NTR against unauthorised use of name, image and identity

The Delhi High Court has passed an order granting protection to the personality and publicity rights of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, popularly known as NTR. The order follows a petition filed by the actor raising concerns over the widespread unauthorised and commercial misuse of his identity across various platforms, an issue the court found serious enough to warrant immediate judicial intervention.

Taking note of the submissions made in the plea, the Hon’ble High Court granted protection to NTR’s personality rights, observing that unchecked exploitation of his identity could not be permitted under law. The court’s directions aim to curb misuse while ensuring that any unauthorised commercial activity linked to his identity is addressed strictly in accordance with legal provisions.

What is the protection granted to Jr NTR by the court?

The protection granted by the court covers the unauthorised commercial use of the actor’s name and popular identifiers, including 'NTR', 'Jr NTR', 'NTR Jr', 'Tarak', 'Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr' and 'Jr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao', as well as sobriquets such as 'Man of Masses' and 'Young Tiger'. It also extends to his image, likeness and related attributes, with the court directing that any such unauthorised use, if found, must be removed in accordance with applicable laws.

At a prima facie stage, the court expressly recognised that Mr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao has acquired celebrity status in India, having built immense goodwill and reputation over the course of a successful career. The court observed that his name, image and likeness are uniquely associated with him in the public mind, which entitles him to proprietary rights over his personality and associated attributes.

Digital platforms, intermediaries and enforcement

The Hon’ble Court further held that personality and publicity rights form an integral part of the right to life and freedom under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, and are enforceable through provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Trade Marks Act, 1999. In addition, intermediary platforms have been directed to treat the plaint as a statutory complaint under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and to act upon identified infringing links within the timelines prescribed under law.

The court has also issued directions against unidentified and anonymous entities, referred to as John Doe defendants, restraining any person, including online trolls and unknown offenders, from misappropriating or exploiting Mr NTR’s personality and publicity rights. This restraint applies to misuse through merchandise, digital content, morphed images, AI-generated content or any other technological means for commercial gain or misuse.

The order highlights the increasing need to safeguard individual identity and reputation in the digital age and reinforces the responsibility placed on platforms and third parties to ensure lawful and respectful use of public figures’ names, images and personas.

