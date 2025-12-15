Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale week: Top 5 finalists, voting process and finale date

After Bigg Boss 19, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 steps into its finale week. The Nagarjuna-hosted show was a hit, with its grand finale set for December 21. With a shocking double elimination that took place in the semi-final week, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has also secured its Top 5 finalists.
The voting lines are also open. Here's all you need to know about how to vote for the contestants and when and where to watch the BB 9 Telugu finale.
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who are the Top 5 finalists?
The semi-final week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has proved to be one of the most dramatic chapters of the season. A shocking double eviction twist saw Bharani Shankar and Suman Shetty being shown the exit door. Following the double eviction, Kalyan, Emmanuel, Pavan, Sanjana and Thanuja have secured their places as the Top 5 contestants of the finale week. The winner will be decided based on audience votes and will win the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.
How to vote for your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 9 contestant?
Bigg Boss loyalists can vote for their favourite finalist using two easy methods:
Option 1: JioHotstar App
Download the JioHotstar app
Search for the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 page
Click on the image of your favourite contestant and cast your vote
Option 2: Missed Call Voting
You can simply give a missed call to any of the numbers alongside the names mentioned, depending on your contestant preference.
Emmanuel: 8886650452
Kalyan: 8886650455
Pavan: 8886650451
Sanjana: 8886650460
Thanuja: 8886650464
Voting for Bigg Boss 9 Telugu grand finale began on Sunday, December 14, at 10:30 pm on JioHotstar and will remain open until Friday, December 19, at 11:59 pm.
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Where and when to watch
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 airs on Star Maa at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, and at 10 pm on weekdays. All episodes are also available for streaming on JioHotstar. The grand finale, slated for Sunday, December 21, will be hosted by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.
