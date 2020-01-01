Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan's father passes away after prolonged illness

The last rites of Ravi Kishan's father will take place in Varanasi

Bhojpuri actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan's father Pandit ShyamA Narayan Shukla breathed his last on New Year's eve. Pandit Shukla, 92, passed away in Varansi after prolonged illness at 11 PM on Tuesday.

The actor's father was undergoing treatment in Mumbai but after witnessing no improvement in his health, he expressed his wish to spend his last days in Varanasi. He was in Varanasi for last 15 days. His last rites will be done on Wednesday.

Ravi shared the news of his father's demise on Instagram. Sharing photos of his late father, the actor wrote,''कल रात्रि ११ पहर मेरे गुरू भगवान पिता पंडित श्यमनारायण शुक्ला जी का वाराणसी मैं स्वर्गवास हो गया आज अंतिम संस्कार मणिकर्णिकाघाट पर होगा २ पहर''.

Comedy queen Bharti Singh expressed condolences to the family and wrote, ''RIP''.

Ravi Kishan is BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

For the unversed, besides Bhojpuri, Hindi and Telugu cinema, Ravi Kishan has also participated in first season of Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dilkhla Jaa 5.