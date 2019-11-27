Vijay Deverakonda called his mum to feel safe in his Rs 15 crore house. See family photo

Vijay Deverakonda with his family

Vijay Deverakonda has bought his dream house and the actor took the opportunity to share his happiness with his fans. The Arjun Reddy fame actor shared his family picture from the house warming ceremony on Instagram and Facebook. While on Instagram, he captioned, ''Her happiness His pride Our new home! Sending you all lots of love from the 4 Deverakondas - you've all been a part of this journey with us'', the caption on Facebook reaed, ''I bought a house so big. It scares me. Now need mum to make us all feel safe. Make it home''. In the photo, Vijay and his younger brother Anand Deverakonda are seen twinning in traditional south Indian attires

Vijay bought a swanky new home for a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore. The house is in Filmnagar and the actor has already shifted to his new pad. He even organised a small puja at his residence.

Vijay, who was last seen in Dear Comrade alongside Rashmika Mandanaa, is currently busy with his next film World Famous Lover. Directed by Karthi Madhav, Vijay will be seen alongside Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabella Leite in World Famous Lover.

He is also doing a Puri Jagannadh titled Fighter. The film is expected to go on floors after the wrap of World Famous Lover.

