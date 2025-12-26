Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 releases amid high anticipation, here's when Volume 3 will hit Netflix Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 has been released in India. Find out when you can watch Volume 3 and what can be expected from the finale episode.

New Delhi:

One of Netflix's most popular science-fiction shows, Stranger Things Season 5's first part was released on November 26, 2025. Sine then Volume 2 was eagerly awaited by viewers.

Amid high anticipation, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 has released on Netflix. For the unversed, Volume 1 came with four episode, the second part of the show features three episodes. And now volume 3 will arrive with only the last finale episode.

Stranger Things Season 5 volume 2 release time

In India, Season 5 Volume 2 was made available on Netflix today, om Friday, December 26, at 6:30 AM. After the release of the three new episodes of Volume 2, there are now seven episodes in this season. But viewers are still waiting for the final episode.

Stranger Things Season 5 volume 3 release time

The final episode will stream on New Year's Eve, December 31, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. This means that Stranger Things Season 5 volume 3 will release in India on January 1, which will reveal the end of the story.

With this, the iconic show will also come to an end. For those who don't know, the Netflix show first premiered on July 15, 2016 and ever since has been the highly watched show every season.

Stranger Things Season 5 cast

In Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5, Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven, while Finn Wolfhard is seen as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair and Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers.

Other cast members includes Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin BuckleyWinona Ryder as Joyce Byers and David Harbour as Jim Hopper.

