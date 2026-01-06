Space Gen Chandrayaan OTT release date: Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran's series will be out on this day If you liked Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Mission Mangal, then OTT is bringing you another space-based story, titled Space Gen: Chandrayaan, based on India's 'Chandrayaan 2' mission. Let's find out when and where this series will be released.

New Delhi:

If you enjoy space-themed films, you can enjoy an upcoming series on OTT in just a few days. This series is based on India's Chandrayaan 2 mission, showcasing the story behind it. The makers recently released its teaser.

Yes! We are talking about Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran's Space Gen: Chandrayaan. Let's find out when and where this series will be released on OTT.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan plot

According to the makers, the series adopts a character-driven approach, focusing on the emotional journey of the scientists and teams behind the mission, rather than just the technical aspects. The recently released teaser shows the tense moments inside mission control when communication with the lander is lost, followed by a determined resolve to regroup and restart.

The story is not just about the mission, but also about the people who bore its emotional and professional burden. They described the lunar mission as a story of ambition, belief, and the ability to rise after failure, and said that the series aims to showcase the human spirit behind one of India's most significant scientific endeavors. Space Gen: Chandrayaan is based on 'Chandrayaan 2 mission.

Watch the teaser here:

TVF's first collaboration with Hotstar

This series is JioHotstar's first collaboration with TVF and features a cast including Nakuul Mehta, Prakash Belawadi, Shriya Saran, Danish Sait, and Gopal Dutt.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan recreates the moments following the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which suffered a setback just 2.1 km before landing on the moon, and focuses on the resilience and determination shown after that failure.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan's release date

According to the makers, Space Gen: Chandrayaan is the story of the journey of scientists who faced disappointment but did not give up. This story is based on courage, humility, and faith. This series will be available to stream on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026.