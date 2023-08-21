Reptile trailer out: Justin Timberlake and Benicio del Toro feature in this crime thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Reptile trailer out

The makers dropped the trailer of Reptile showcasing Benicio Del Toro in the role of detective Tom Nichols, who is investigating the murder of a young real estate agent. Whereas the suspects include the victim’s boyfriend Will played by Justin Timberlake and her ex-boyfriend played by Karl Glusman, along with several others.

“Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life,” reads the official logline. But the answers for this case won't come easy, as Nichols soon finds an entire spider web of secrecy and suspects haunting the murder. Is it the ex-husband? The new boyfriend? The best friend? The weird stalker? Or is it even someone from the detective's own life?

Scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, Reptile features a star-studded cast including Alicia Silverstone, Sky Ferreira, Eric Bogosian, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt and Matilda Lutz.

Reptile serves as Grant Singer’s directorial debut in feature films. Previously Singer directed music videos for renowned artists such as The Weeknd, Lorde, Troye Sivan, and Sam Smith. He also helmed the 2020 Netflix documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.

Reptile is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on October 6.

