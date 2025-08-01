Where to watch National Award-winning Hindi films on OTT From Jawan to 12th Fail, stream the top National Award-winning Hindi films (as announced on 1 August 2025) on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and Zee5. Here's your OTT guide.

New Delhi:

Today, the 71st National Film Awards 2025 celebrated the very best of Indian cinema, honouring films that resonated with audiences and critics alike. From powerful performances to compelling stories and technical brilliance, this year's winners left a strong mark across languages and genres.

For Hindi film lovers, several award-winning titles are already available online. Here's a guide on where to stream these celebrated movies and why they were honoured.

National Award-winning Hindi films

1. Jawan

Award: Best Actor (Shah Rukh Khan), Best Playback Singer (Shilpa Rao – “Chaliya”)

Best Actor (Shah Rukh Khan), Best Playback Singer (Shilpa Rao – “Chaliya”) Watch on: Netflix

2. 12th Fail

Award: Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Vikrant Massey)

Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Vikrant Massey) Watch on: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

Award: Best Actress (Rani Mukerji)

Best Actress (Rani Mukerji) Watch on: Netflix

4. Sam Bahadur

Award: Best Film Promoting National, Social Values; Best Makeup; Best Costume Design

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values; Best Makeup; Best Costume Design Watch on: Zee5

5. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Award: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Choreography (Vaibhavi Merchant – “Dindhora Baje Re”)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Choreography (Vaibhavi Merchant – “Dindhora Baje Re”) Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

6. The Kerala Story

Award: Best Direction (Sudipto Sen), Best Cinematography

Best Direction (Sudipto Sen), Best Cinematography Watch on: Zee5

7. Kathal

Award: Best Hindi Film

Best Hindi Film Watch on: Netflix

From patriotic biopics to social satires and blockbuster entertainers, the National Award-winning Hindi films of 2025 offer a wide variety of storytelling brilliance. With most of these films available on popular OTT platforms, it’s easier than ever to catch up on the cinematic gems that left a mark this year. Happy watching!