Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here's where you can watch The Lion King's sequel in Shah Rukh Khan's voice 'Mufasa: The Lion King' is now set for its digital premiere after making a splash in theaters. The OTT platform has revealed its release date.

If you have not watched Mufasa: The Lion King in theaters, then there is exciting news for you. This much-awaited Hollywood film will soon be available for streaming on the OTT platform. Now you can experience Mufasa's journey from the comfort of your home. The OTT platform has announced the premiere date of the film.

When will the film be released on OTT?

The film is set to be released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Mufasa: The Lion King will be released on Jio Hotstar. Sharing the post, the caption read, 'It's time to experience the story of Mufasa. Mufasa: The Lion King, coming on Jio Hotstar on March 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.'

Story of the film

Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King is based on the emotional story of Mufasa, showing his transformation from an orphan to the respected king of the Pride Lands. After losing his parents, Mufasa forms a deep bond with the lion Taka and together they embark on a journey that puts their friendship and family ties in jeopardy.

Hindi dubbing artists in the film

The Hindi voice cast of Mufasa: The Lion King included Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Abram Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Makrand Deshpande, Meiyang Chang and Shreyas Talpade. Apart from Hindi, the film was also released in English, Tamil and Telugu across India. Mufasa: The Lion King was a prequel to the 2019 film The Lion King. It is significant to note that Mahesh Babu did the Tamil-Telugu dubbing for the role of Mufasa.

Mufasa: The Lion King collection

Mufasa: The Lion King collection was made with a budget of $200 million i.e. Rs 2 crores. The Hollywood film's lifetime collection was $712.7 million, i.e. Rs 712.7 crore.

