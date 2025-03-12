Is Deepika Padukone gearing up for The Intern’s Hindi remake? Here’s what we know Reportedly, Deepika Padukone is experimenting with different looks for her next film these days, and the look that she saw at Paris Fashion Week 2025 is a rehearsal for a film that she can announce soon.

Actor Ranveer Singh is constantly running from Mumbai to Hyderabad for his next film and is collecting brand endorsements with both hands these days. Meanwhile, his wife and Global star Deepika Padukone is spreading the glory of Indian beauty in the world with her fashion statements. Deepika, who has made history by becoming the first Indian to become the global brand ambassador of fashion brand Louis Vuitton, was seen in a completely different style at Paris Fashion Week this time.

It is said that Deepika is experimenting with different looks for her next film these days and the look that she saw at Paris Fashion Week is a rehearsal for a film that she can announce soon. Deepika was last seen as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shakti Shetty in director Rohit Shetty's film 'Singham Again'. She is now to start shooting for the sequel of director Nag Ashwin's film 'Kalki 2898 AD' as soon as possible.

But, there is news from across the seven seas that before that, Deepika can give surprising information about the Hindi remake of her ambitious film ' The Intern'. This film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film of the same name. The remake of the film 'The Intern' starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro was first to be made with Rishi Kapoor, then after his death, Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was roped in.

Director Amit Ravindranath Sharma was signed for the Hindi remake of the film, but now he is no longer its director. Denzil Dias, VP and MD of Warner Bros Pictures India, said that the company is continuously working on the director and other issues of the film and his company is constantly in touch with Deepika regarding this film and is trying to start it as soon as possible. Sources close to Deepika say that she has gone to Paris with the Hindi script of the film 'The Intern' and it is very much expected that she will make her decision public soon.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's mother breaks silence on his dating rumours with this South Indian actress