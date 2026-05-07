Kartavya trailer out: Saif Ali Khan battles duty and family in new gritty Netflix crime drama

New Delhi:

“Dharam karte hai, karam choothta hai, karam karte hai dharam choothta hai, Kartavya tak toh baat hi nahi pohonchti" - This line sets the tone for Kartavya, Netflix’s upcoming crime drama led by Saif Ali Khan. The makers unveiled the trailer on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into a tense world where duty, morality and personal loss constantly clash. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.

Kartavya trailer out

Kartavya follows Pawan, played by Saif Ali Khan, a police officer who comes under massive pressure after failing to protect a journalist who is shot while under his watch. As his seniors demand answers and the hunt for the attacker intensifies, Pawan finds himself trapped inside a larger network of power, influence and manipulation.

But the crisis doesn’t stay limited to his job. His personal life begins falling apart, too, after his family gets dragged into a dispute involving his brother. Caught between professional duty and protecting the people closest to him, Pawan is forced to make choices where every decision comes with consequences. Watch the trailer here:

Saif Ali Khan talks about Kartavya

Talking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, “Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself, between what he believes is right, what’s expected of him, and what he must protect. What drew me to Kartavya is that it doesn’t offer easy answers; it puts you in uncomfortable spaces and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost. Working with Pulkit and the entire cast made this journey even more compelling and thrilling. It’s been especially exciting to collaborate with Red Chillies Entertainment for the first time on a project as layered as Kartavya. We’re excited for audiences across the world to engage with this story on Netflix.”

Director Pulkit described Kartavya as a story that operates in morally grey spaces. He said, “Kartavya is a story that lives in the grey, where every choice carries a cost and certainty is always out of reach. We set out to craft a grounded, emotionally charged narrative that looks beyond the surface of crime to explore the human conflict at its core. All the actors have brought immense depth to their characters, and with Saif bringing remarkable restraint to a deeply conflicted role, the film invites audiences to reflect on what justice really means when personal stakes are involved. My second association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix has been incredibly fulfilling, and we’re excited to bring this story to audiences worldwide.”

Kartavya premieres on Netflix on May 15.

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