'Genie, Make a Wish' OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy's rom-com

The romantic comedy drama show 'Genie, Make a Wish' is all set to hit the digital screens of Netflix this year. Recently, the makers of the show announced its release date on various social media platforms. The series 'Genie, Make a Wish' features Kim Woo-bin, Bae Suzy, and Ahn Eun-jin in the lead roles. Read on to know when and where you can watch this series online.

Taking to the X, Netflix Korea shared 'Genie, Make a Wish' release date announcement posters with the caption that reads, "Come, to corruption! Kim Woo-bin and Suzy's life-and-death fantasy romantic comedy , premiering October 3. On Netflix during the Chuseok holiday."

Those who love watching romantic comedy Korean dramas can watch 'Genie, Make a Wish' on OTT giant Netflix on October 3, 2025. It is directed by Lee Byeong-heon and written by Kim Eun-sook. It is significant to note that both lead actors who were seen together in the 2016 series 'Uncontrollably Fond' will come together on screen with this series.

Genie, Make a Wish: Storyline

According to IMDb, the story of this Korean series follows a genie named 'Jinn' who awakens after a thousand years, and Ka-young (played by Bae-suzy) becomes his new impassive master. Besides the lead actors Kim Woo-bin and Bae-Suzy, the series stars Ahn Eun-jin, Steve Sanghyun Noh and Go Gyu-pil in the pivotal roles.

About actor's work front

Korean actor Kim Woo-bin is best known for his role in series like 'Heirs', 'Friend 2', 'Master', and 'Uncontrollably Fond'. According to IMDb, he will be next seen in Dong-hoon Choi's comedy drama series 'Do-cheong'. However, the lead actress of this K-drama Bae Suzy has featured in several hit television series which includes, 'Architecture 101', 'While You Were Sleeping', 'Gu Family Book' and others.

