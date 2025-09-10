Coolie OTT release date and time: Know when and where to watch Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna’s action film Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna’s Coolie is set for its OTT release. Here’s the date, time, platform and everything you need to know about watching the action thriller online.

South superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited action thriller 'Coolie' is all set to release on OTT. Those who have missed watching this film in theatres or want to rewatch it can stream the film on Amazon Prime Video soon. According to the official announcement made by Prime Video, Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial will hit the digital screens on September 11, 2025.

The Tamil-language film 'Coolie' received a positive response from the audience at the time of its release. Critics have given this film 6.4 stars out of 10 on IMDb. Besides Rajinikanth, the movie also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, and others in the lead roles. Whereas, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a cameo appearance in this film.

Prime Video announces Coolie OTT release date

Taking to the various social media handles, the OTT streaming platform Prime Video shared the OTT release date poster. They captioned the post as, "get ready to vibe with the saga of Deva, Simon, and Dahaa #CoolieOnPrime, Sep 11."

Coolie OTT release timings and languages

In terms of Coolie OTT release timings, the film will be available to stream on the platform from 12:01 am on September 11, 2025. It is worth noting that this film is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Coolie budget and worldwide box office collection

Reportedly, Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' was made with a budget of Rs 350 crores and has collected Rs 514.65 crore worldwide so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. For the unversed, the film hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, and witnessed a box office clash with the Bollywood spy thriller film 'War 2'.

