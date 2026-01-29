Bad news for Anthony and Kate fans! The Viscount-Viscountess are not a part of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Anthony and Kate Bridgerton do not appear in Season 4 Part 1, disappointing fans. However, viewers will get to see the magic of Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey in Part 2.

There's bad news for Anthony and Kate Bridgerton fans! The much-loved Viscount and Viscountess do not appear in Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1, leaving many viewers disappointed.

The first part of the fourth season of most-loved show Bridgerton was released on January 29, 2026, on Netflix, and fans wasted no time binge-watching it.

This season primarily focuses on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. But, fans were excited to see Anthony and Kate Bridgerton in this season, however, the duo didn't appear in the first part of season 4.

One of the major reasons to look forward to Season 4 Part 2 is the return of Kate Bridgerton and Anthony Bridgerton, played by Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey. They will return with their kid and will resume their roles as Viscount and Viscountess in London's Mayfair.

When is Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 releasing?

The first four episodes of the Bridgerton Season 4 premiered on January 29, 2026, with the remaining four episodes scheduled to release on February 26, 2026 on Netflix.

