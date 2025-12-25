Baahubali The Epic OTT release: Where SS Rajamouli’s grand spectacle is streaming now Baahubali: The Epic is now streaming on OTT after its theatrical run, but the release comes with a surprise that has left many fans divided.

New Delhi:

Baahubali: The Epic, which was a culmination of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, has released on Netflix. The single version of the movies, which were directed by SS Rajamouli, was released in theatres on October 31, 2025.

Moreover, after breaking and making several records during the release of the first and second parts, Baahubali: The Epic also earned Rs 52 crore worldwide. At a time when fans are eagerly waiting for OTT streaming, this movie has come to the digital platform after 8 weeks of theatrical release.

Baahubali: The Epic OTT release: What’s streaming and what’s missing

Prabhas fans are both happy and disappointed with Baahubali: The Epic's Netflix release. The reason for this is that the film is only being streamed in the Hindi version. Fans who were hoping to watch it in Telugu and other southern languages ​​expresses their impatience on social media.

Baahubali: The Epic cast and iconic characters

Prabhas in as Sivudu, Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva Ramya Krishna as Sivagami Devi Sathyaraj as Katappa Anushka Shetty as Devasena Tamannaah Bhatia asAvantika

Premium formats, production scale and music

It is significant to note that the action epic film Baahubali: The Epic was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam across multiple premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema and EPIQ.

The first and second parts of the Baahubali franchise, titled Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, were produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works. The film's music was composed by MM Keeravani.

Baahubali 1 and 2 box office: The numbers that changed Indian cinema

2015's Baahubali: The Beginning was made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, and the film collected around Rs 650 crore worldwide. On the other hand, the 2017 sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, was made with a massive budget of Rs 250 crore and it earned Rs 1,788 crore worldwide.

Together, the two films earned over Rs 2,400 crore worldwide, cementing the Baahubali franchise as one of the highest-grossing sagas in Indian cinema history.

Also Read: Baahubali The Epic Movie Review: Prabhas’s grandeur as Amarendra Baahubali lights up the screen once again