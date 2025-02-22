Yo Yo Honey Singh drops new track 'Maniac' and gears up for nationwide tour Honey Singh recently released a deeply personal docu-film on Netflix, directed by Mozez Singh, offering an intimate look at his career highs, controversies, and battles with mental health.

Renowned singer and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh is once again capturing the spotlight with his latest hit, Maniac, from his upcoming album Glory. The track, which has already garnered attention for its catchy beats and energetic vibe, features Bollywood actress Esha Gupta in the music video. Additionally, the song has a Bhojpuri verse, adding a unique touch, which is performed by Ragini Vishwakarma.

Maniac is presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, further solidifying Honey Singh’s ongoing collaboration with top industry players. The song’s release marks another milestone in the artist's impressive comeback to the music scene after a brief hiatus.

Honey Singh’s fans are in for a treat as the celebrated artist is set to enthral audiences across the country with his live performances. The artist is kicking off his tour with a much-anticipated concert in Mumbai on Saturday night. This is just the beginning, as his tour will travel to 10 major cities in India, including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, bringing his electrifying performances to a wider audience.

In addition to his music, Honey Singh has also shared a deeply personal project with his fans. He recently released a docu-film on his life, which is now available on Netflix. Directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, the documentary takes viewers through the highs and lows of Honey Singh’s career, shedding light on his rise to fame, the controversies he faced, and his battles with mental health issues that led to his temporary disappearance from the limelight.

The documentary offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the man behind the headlines and has been praised for its candid portrayal of the artist’s life. Fans will now get to experience not only Honey Singh's iconic music but also his journey of resilience and recovery, as he continues to inspire millions with his comeback.