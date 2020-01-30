Poster of Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship copied. Netizens call out Dharma Productions

Poster of Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship is copied from Malayalam film Jallikattu

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his next movie Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, the poster of which was launched on Thursday. However, shortly after the poster launch, netizens called out Dharma Productions and Vicky Kaushal for blatantly copying it from Malayalam movie Jallikattu. Accusing makers of plagiarism, Twitterverse started taking a dig at Bollywood.

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, 2019 movie Jallikattu featured Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran in important roles.

''Will Bollywood ever think something original? shamelessly copied poster of Jallikattu#bhoot,'' tweeted a user.

''#Bhoot poster... Wow...What an original thought #jalikattu @DharmaTwoPointO @DharmaMovies #copycat,'' read another tweet.

Talking about Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal told IANS that initially he was sceptical about signing the film. However, his fear vanished once he read the script. ''Before I read the script I was like ‘Horror? Pata nahi kaisa hoga, kya hoga’, because I myself am very scared to watch horror films. So, I didn’t know. When I read the script it really spooked me out and I thought it never tried to make me feel scared; it was just happening while I was reading and I really got sucked into that story,” he said.

“So, once that happens then it’s about following your heart... It is a Dharma Productions film so you know it’s a good production house... Then I met (director) Bhanu (Pratap Singh), he was really excited for his horror film... Horror is something that comes naturally to him... I knew I would be in safe hands,” he added.

This is Vicky's first horror film. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. This is also the first time Dharma Productions has ventured into horror genre. The movie also features Bhoomi Pednekar in a pivotal role.