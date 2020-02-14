Valentine’s Day: Bollywood releases and their performance at the Box Office

Is Valentine's Day a profitable time for movie business?

While Khans of Bollywood have already booked Diwali, Eid and Christmas, a profitable time of Valentine's Day get grabbed by other filmmakers. Though not national holiday, Valentine's Day is considered an ideal time to mint money for movie business. Why? Because movie dates are must. This window is basically for youth-related movies as millennials can't celebrate this day without a movie. Last year, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which released on February 14 made Rs.19.40 crore on its opening day.

This year, Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali is expected to set the cash registers ringing with a decent collection of over Rs 10 crore. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's film is a love story and what could be a better day of release?

Well, to know how much money Love Aaj Kal made, we need to wait for a day. Meanwhile, let's go to the past and revisit the movies that released around Valentine's Day.

GULLY BOY (February 14, 2019)

Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles opened to rave reviews. The Zoya Akhtar directorial set the box office on fire with an overwhelming collection of Rs 19.40 crore on Valentine's Day.

Gully Boy

JOLLY LLB 2 (February 10, 2017)

Jolly LLB 2, a light-hearted courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar alongside Anu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla released during Valentine's Week. The movie made Rs 13.20 crore on Day 1. After taking a dip on Monday, the movie saw a jump on Tuesday (Valentine's Day). It earned Rs 9.07 crore.

Jolly LLB 2



FITOOR, SANAM RE (February 12, 2016)

Both Fitoor and Sanam Re were love stories aiming to cater to young audience. However, they both tanked at the box office. Sanam Re, starring Pulkit Samrat, Yami Gautam and Urvashi Rautela earned Rs 5.04 crore on Day 1. However, it collected Rs 6.45 crore on Valentine's Day.

Sanam Re

Fitoor opened on a really bad note of Rs 3.61 crore despite the star cast. It featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif in lead roles beside Tabu. On Day 3 of its release (Valentine's Day), Fitoor collected Rs 5.96 crore.

Fitoor



ROY (February 13, 2015)

Roy boasted of good star cast and appealing music. However, the movie failed to impress and the business kept on gradually decreasing. Roy, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez, which opened to Rs 10.40 crore, saw a slight jump on Valentine's Day. On Day 2, it earned Rs 11.16 crore.

Roy



GUNDAY (February 14)

Gunday, did not receive good reviews. However, it managed to earn Rs 16.12 crore due to a massy subject and star factor. On the other hand, Hasee Toh Phasee, which released on February 7 would have done much better if released a week later.