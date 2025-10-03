The Taylor Swift effect: The Life of a Showgirl crashes Spotify streams in hours The most anticipated album of global star Taylor Swift, 'The Life of a Showgirl' has been released on Friday, October 3, 2025. Thousands of users reported streaming issues within hours of its release.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', on Friday, October 3, 2025. Within hours of its launch, thousands of users reported bugs, and Spotify struggled to manage the unexpected surge in traffic, causing the application to crash. However, Spotify is yet to comment on this.

Taylor Swift also penned an emotional note on Instagram on Friday, along with a series of pictures announcing the album’s release. She captioned the post: "I can't tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right. A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self-portrait. If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain... The Life of a Showgirl is out now."

Fan reactions flood social media after outage

Swifties took to the social media platform X to share their frustration over the Spotify outage. One user wrote, "spotify always crashes why don’t we have this figured out. Another added, "taylor swift’s power making SPOTIFY crash."

"SPOTIFY HAS CRASHED UPON THE RELEASE OF #TheLifeofaShowgirl," another tweet reads.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album tracklist:

For those unversed, 'The Life of a Showgirl' is Swift's 12th studio album, featuring 12 tracks. Have a look at the songs included in her album.

The Fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship Actually Romantic Wish List Wood Cancelled! Honey The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter)

It must be noted that the newly released album is produced by Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift.

