The Buckingham Murders to Tumbbad, films releasing on big screen this week

This week's movie lineup offers a captivating blend of drama, action, and romance. Kareena Kapoor Khan delivers a powerful performance in The Buckingham Murders, an emotional crime thriller, while Ajayante Randam Moshanam takes viewers on an epic journey through Kerala’s rich history. Thriller enthusiasts can dive into the chilling psychological horror Speak No Evil, which is sure to keep them on edge. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood classics like Veer-Zaara, Tumbbad, Tujhe Meri Kasam, Padosan, and Bombay to Goa make a nostalgic comeback. With such a wide array of films, there's something for everyone to enjoy this week.

The Buckingham Murders

Directed by Hansal Mehta, The Buckingham Murders is a gripping crime thriller featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in a standout role. Inspired by *Mare of Easttown*, the film follows a grieving mother who, after relocating, gets involved in a child's disappearance that forces her to face her trauma. Set in rural England, it combines suspense with emotional depth, praised for its powerful performances and authentic setting.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam aka A.R.M.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (A.R.M.), releasing for Onam, is a sweeping action-adventure film set in Northern Kerala. Directed by Jithin Lal, it spans 1900, 1950, and 1990, featuring Tovino Thomas in three interconnected roles. The 3D film, also starring Sathyaraj, Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, and Aishwarya Rajesh, explores bravery and legacy across generations.

Speak No Evil

In Speak No Evil, James McAvoy stars in a gripping remake of a Danish horror hit. Directed by James Watkins, this psychological thriller portrays a family’s seemingly perfect country getaway turning into a nightmare. Known for his intense roles, McAvoy plays a charming yet sinister host. With production by Blumhouse, expect spine-chilling suspense and psychological horror.

Rereleases of the week:

Veer-Zaara (2004)

Directed by Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara is a timeless love story featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji. Set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations, it follows the poignant romance between an Indian Air Force officer and a Pakistani woman. With a soulful score by Madan Mohan, its message of peace and love continues to resonate with audiences.

Tumbbad (2018)

Tumbbad is a visually striking horror-fantasy film about Vinayak Rao, played by Sohum Shah, who becomes obsessed with a hidden treasure linked to a cursed goddess in colonial India. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, it is noted for its eerie atmosphere, stunning visuals, and unique narrative. With Mohammad Samad and Jyoti Malshe in supporting roles, it remains a cult favourite.

Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)

Tujhe Meri Kasam marks the debut of Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza in a heartwarming romantic drama about childhood friends who fall in love as they grow up. Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar, the film is celebrated for the lead pair’s charming chemistry, which led to a real-life romance, and has maintained its popularity and cult status over the years.

Padosan (1968)

Padosan, directed by Jyoti Swaroop, remains a classic comedy cherished across generations. Starring Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, and Kishore Kumar, the film tells the amusing tale of Bhola's (Dutt) love for his neighbour Bindu (Banu). With memorable performances and the iconic song “Ek Chatur Naar,” the film's humour and music continue to delight audiences.

Bombay to Goa (1972)

Bombay to Goa is a charming road-trip comedy brimming with humor and adventure. Directed by S. Ramanathan, it stars a young Amitabh Bachchan, Aruna Irani, and Mehmood. The story follows Mala (Irani) on a bus journey to Goa for safety, with Ravi (Bachchan) as her protector and Mehmood as a comical conductor. The trip is full of fun, mishaps, and laughter.