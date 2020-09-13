Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Justice for actor turns global again, sister shares video

Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in connection with a drug-related case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, made some serious disclosures in her 20-page statement to the federal agency. According to Rhea's confessions, made in her statement under Section 67, NDPS Act, a number of Bollywood celebrities at some point allegedly consumed drugs with Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB sources said.

Rhea has reportedly claimed that Sushant's farmhouse in Lonavla was used by his friends in Bollywood to indulge in drug-fueled parties. She, however, denied having been a part of them. She reportedly named two powerful and famous male actors and a few other working actors who gave them these contrabands. Rhea also named a filmmaker who allegedly introduced and took Sushant to parties where cocaine and LSD were consumed with curated Marijuana. She claimed that Sushant had told her about this during the time she was dating him.

Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant, Vilatra and Parihar are in judicial custody after their bail application was rejected by NDPS court on Friday. Arora, Lakhani and Ibrahim got bail soon after they were sent to judicial custody a week ago. Keshwani is in NCB custody till September 14.

The NCB had seized contrabands of 590 grams of Hashish, 0.64 gram of LSD sheets, 304 grams of marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules, and cash worth Rs 1,85,200 and 5,000 Indonesian currency from Keshwani’s residence in Khar on September 6. Keshwani’s was arrested based on Ebrahim’s statement who revealed that he used to buy drugs from Keshwani.

