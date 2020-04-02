‘Where are haters now?’: Shah Rukh fans ask after he announces initiatives against COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan announced a series of initiatives against COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday took to his social media pages to announce a series of initiatives he will be taking to fight COVID-19 situation in the country. In an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, his companies - Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - will be contributing to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others.

Releasing a long statement, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”

The announcement left his fans overwhelmed, who started slamming the trolls who were earlier questioning about SRK's contribution. The superstar and other Khans were slammed on Twitter after Bollywood celebrities began donating to PM CARES Fund.

Shah Rukh Khan ended the statement with his trademark wit, tweaking his iconic “Aur Paas” dialogue from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, while advising people to maintain social distancing. “I pray for you and your families, please do the same for me. Aur kripya karke…kuch dinon ke liye…ek doosre se sharirik tour se…thoda door…aur door…aur door…aur door.”

Quoting Nidai Fazli Sahib, SRK said, "Raat ke baad naye din ki sahar aayegi, Din nahi badlega, tareeq Badal jayegi,"

The actor’s Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX will be supporting the following initiatives:

1. PM – Cares Fund: Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise co-owned by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta, has committed to contributing to the PM Cares Fund

2. Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund: Red Chillies Entertainment owned by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has committed to contributing to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund

3. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Providers: Supporting and protecting the health care workers is of paramount importance. They are the real heroes who put their lives on the line every day to protect us! KKR & Meer Foundation will work with the WB and the Maharashtra governments and contribute 50,000 PPE kits. They will also work to raise awareness to encourage other contributions

4. Ek Saath — The Earth foundation: Meer Foundation along with Ek Saath, will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. A kitchen will also be set-up to send out 2000 freshly cooked meals every day to help households and hospitals whose daily needs aren’t being fulfilled

5. Roti Foundation: Founded by Former Director General of Police, Maharashtra, Mr. D. Sivanandhan. During COVID-19, they have tied up with Mumbai Police and are providing meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers. Meer Foundation In association with Roti Foundation will provide 3 lakh meal kits with 10,000 people per day for at least a month.

6. Working People’s Charter: Meer Foundation in association with them will provide basic essentials and grocery items for at least a month to over 2500 daily wage workers who have been identified across Delhi

7. Support for acid attack survivors: Meer Foundation to provide a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors which will take care of their basic needs. The survivors identified are across UP, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.