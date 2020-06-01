Rani Mukerji salutes Mumbai police for their work amid pandemic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANIMUKERJI.IG Rani also requested all the citizens to stay vigilant and follow all procedures laid down by the authorities.

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has saluted the efforts of Mumbai Police in a new motivational song video titled "Rakh tu hausla", and said that their bravery, sacrifice, and service will be remembered for years to come. The actress has been roped in by Mumbai Police Foundation for a novel initiative urging people to remain calm amid the onslaught of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Today the world is battling its greatest battle against coronavirus. In these difficult times, the people who are battling this crisis head on, heroically, are frontline workers like the medical personnel, the brave soldiers, the police force, who are out risking their lives in order to keep us safe," Rani said.

She also thanked the families of Mumbai Police personnel for their courage.

"As a Mumbaikar, I say a big Thank You to the Mumbai Police Foundation from the bottom of my heart for their service and to all their families for the courage and sacrifice that they have displayed during this extraordinary time. Their bravery, sacrifice and service will be remembered for years to come," she said.

Rani also requested all the citizens to stay vigilant and follow all procedures laid down by the authorities.

"So, let's all help them by following all the norms and rules during this lockdown period and be sensitised to protect them too. We owe it to them and their loved ones. Jai Hind," she said.

Along with featuring in "Rakh tu hausla", Rani has also delivered a powerful message in her voice in the video.

