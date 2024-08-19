Raksha Bandhan 2024: 7 best Bollywood films that celebrate sibling love

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Bollywood films to watch on Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a special festival celebrated across the world to cherish the beautiful bond between siblings. To celebrate this special day, we bring to you a well-curated list of Bollywood films that celebrate sibling love and you will enjoy watching with your siblings in the comfort of your home.

Dil Dhadakne Do

The Zoya Akhtar directorial showcases the perfect relationship between a brother and sister, played by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, as they navigate their personal experiences and family issues. Dil Dhadakne Do also featured stars like Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma and Shefali Shah.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Popularly known as K3G, the multi-starrer film featured Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan as brothers and Kajol and Kareena Kapoor as sisters. In the film, Hrithik's character tries to bring his brother back to home, who left 10 years ago to get married to his love who was not from a wealthy family.

Hum Saath Saath Hai

Another multi-starrer Hum Saath Saath Hai featured Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Mohnish Bahl as brothers. The story of the film revolves around a joint family, and its values and togetherness, who grow apart after a misunderstanding.

Karan Arjun

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, one of the most successful films in the 1990s era features Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as brothers. The story of the film centres around two brothers who seek revenge from their greedy uncle for murdering their father but are killed by him and are reincarnated to take their revenge.

Hum

The multi-starrer film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, and Kader Khan in key roles.

Sarbjit

The biographical drama flick stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Randeep Hooda, who played the role of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian man who was sentenced to death Pakistan's Supreme Court for alleged terrorism and spying.

Josh

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Chandrachur Singh and Shrad Kapoor in the lead roles. In the film, Shah Rukh and Aishwarya played siblings. It was release in 2000.