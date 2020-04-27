Rajeev Siddhartha on sharing screen space with Rinku Rajguru: She was a delight to work with

Rajeev Siddhartha and Rinku Rajguru's web show Hundred has released on Hotstar

Actor Rajeev Siddhartha who shot to fame with his character of Romil in ALT Balaji's web series Romil & Jugal has impressed everyone Hotstar’s latest offering Hundred starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru. Hundred is getting positive response from audience and critics alike.

In the series ‘Hundred’, Rajeev plays the role of a racketeer. However, he changes when Rinku’s character comes into his life.

Talking about working on Hundred, the investment banker-turned-actor said, "It was a great change working with three directors namely Ruchi, Ashutosh and Taher. Each had their unique approach to direction and different styles but the best part was their vision was singular - that helped a lot in shaping the performance. It helps when there is clarity and it shows in the final cut."

In the series, Rajeev who mostly shares screen space with Rinku Rajguru said, "Rinku was a delight to work with. It’s always fun to act alongside someone who is a thorough professional and someone who is so well prepared."

Rajeev will next be seen in Prakash Jha’s project. Talking about the same, Rajeev said: "The series was the biggest in scale that I have worked on. To work with a living legend like him was definitely was a wholesome experience and not just professionally. His limitless energy and the way he effortlessly conducted such a massive project was inspiring. As an actor I have learnt a lot from him. I’m playing a very interesting character, something very different from what I have played in the past and that is all I can say for now. I’m looking forward to this project hitting the screens."

