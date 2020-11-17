Malaika Arora's shares her 'mountain bliss' moment with Taimur and Kareena Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora shares pic with Kareena and Taimur

Malaika Arora is enjoying her stay in Dharmashala after she went there to spend her Diwali with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor who’s shooting for ‘Bhoot Police’. She also accompanied her best friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her little munchkin, Taimur as they joined Saif Ali Khan for the festive.

Now, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share a sunkissed picture from Dharamshala where she is seen happily spending some quality time with Bebo and Timtim. In the picture, Malaika is seen donning warm clothes underneath a woolen coat while Kareena sports a casual look in a black hoodie. However, it’s Taimur who’s stealing the show in his adorable grey sweater as they all pose for the camera against the backdrop of the snow-capped mountains.

The post was further captioned as, “Mountain bliss ♥️ #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala.”

See photo here:

Meanwhile, Kareena has also put up an adorable glimpse of Taimur enjoying a piggyback ride on daddy Saif Ali Khan’s shoulder as they stepped out with Arjun Kapoor to explore the hillside city.