Who is 'Vikram' director Lokesh Kanagaraj's wife Aishwarya Kanagaraj?

Follow us on Image Source : X Know about Lokesh Kanagaraj's wife Aishwarya here

South Indian director Lokesh Kanagaraj became a household with Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya starrer Vikram. The director likes to keep his personal life private, but social media users have always been intrigued to know about his wife Aishwarya. The director, who is known for using his words wisely had also opened up about his wife's influence and support in his life in an old interview. He also spoke about their decade-long love and marriage in this interview.

Lokesh and Aishwarya's love story

Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj may have made action films, but he is known to be a romantic at heart. He also had a rather filmy real-life story. The 38-year-old fell in love with his current wife when he was a teenager. After dating Aishwarya for more than 12 years the director got engaged on September 15, 2011, and a year later, on January 8, 2012, they tied the knot. Moreover, on their wedding anniversary, they welcomed their firstborn, their daughter Adhvika Lokesh. They were later blessed with their second daughter Aarudhra Lokesh.

Aishwarya supported Lokesh to run after his passion

For those who don't know, Lokesh was always fond of films and due to his passion he left his job at a bank with a salary of Rs 70,000 per month and ventured into his current profession. This was the time when Lokesh's wife Aishwarya took up a job that too few months after giving birth to their daughter. Avantika's call came as a big support to Lokesh who got a stable home to run after his passion. However, when the director made it big in the Tamil Film Industry he asked his wife to take the deserved break from work and enjoy the family life.

On the work front

After the massive success of 'Leo' and 'Vikram' in 2023 and 2022, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working on the film Coolie. The film features South Superstar Rajinikanth along with notable actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is said to be having a special role in the film.

Also Read: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 was a hit or flop? Know its lifetime collection here