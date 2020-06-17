Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin and other exciting titles you can stream on Amazon Prime Video this week

Image Source : INDIA TV Penguin is the third among the seven titles announced by Amazon Prime Video to release directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video announced the global premiere of the eagerly awaited Tamil film, Penguin exclusively on the streaming service. Directed by debutante Eashvar Karthic and produced by Karthik Subbaraj, Stone Bench productions and Passion Studios, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The film is a spine-chilling tale of a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous mission to unravel the mystery to save her loved ones. Penguin is the third among the seven titles announced by Amazon Prime Video to release directly on Amazon Prime Video. Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the much-awaited movie starting 19th June, 2020 in Indian languages including Tamil and Telugu.

The wait is over as Amazon Prime Video brings to you the much-awaited Amazon Original 7500, a thriller featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 7500 is the story of a pilot (played by Joseph) who fights to maintain control of his airliner as terrorists storm the cockpit. The film will digitally premiere on 19th June in 200 countries and territories.

Prime members can enjoy watching Will Smith’s latest movie Bad Boys For Life. The film carries forward the legacy of the Bad Boys franchise and the magic of its leading men to deliver yet another fun-filled movie. Stream Bad Boys For Life in English as well as in regional languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu from 20th June onwards on Amazon Prime Video.

Starting 20th June, Prime members can also stream recently released regional title Prawaas (Marathi) directed Shashank Udapurkar, produced under banner of Om Chhangani Films. The film stars Ashok Saraf, Padmini Kolhapure, Shashank Udapurkar, Vikram Gokhale and Rajit Kapu.

Stay entertained with a mysterious tale of revenge, The Good Liar starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey, and Jim Carter and Amazon Original drama 7500. Also, watch TV Reality show Lol: Last One Laughing S1 starting 19th June on Amazon Prime Video.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage