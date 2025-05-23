Kartik Aaryan's starrer 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' starts filming with Mahurat ceremony | See Post Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to announce that the production of his upcoming romantic comedy film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' has begun with a Mahurat ceremony. Check the post here.

The production of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' has officially begun. The romantic comedy film features Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tiwari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Kartik Aaryan, who recently wrapped up director Anurag Basu's film opposite Sreeleela, took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of the 'Mahurat' ceremony of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to announce that the film has started its production.

In the Instagram story, he uploaded a video showing a clapperboard of the film with 'Mahurat' written over it in front of the Ganesha idol. The picture is taken from the sets of the film. Take a look at the screengrab of his Instagram story below:

He also shared a carousel post in which he can be seen in a new look as Ray Mehra. The first picture features him posing against a beautiful background with a clapperboard next to him. The post also includes a picture of his chopped hair.

The caption of the post reads, "Ray is Raydyyyy #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri." In the pictures, Kartik can be seen in a fresh new look with a new haircut. Social media users were quick to react and expressed their views in the comment section. One user wrote, "Finally the wait for this look is over Mr. Ray of Sunshine," another user wrote, "Finallly!!! Happy to see ur face after 9 months!!!!"

Talking about his work front, Kartik has multiple projects in the pipeline including Anurag Basu's next romantic musical, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Karan Johar's Naagzilla.

