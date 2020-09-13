Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut tweets about ‘chaos’ in her life amidst war with Shiv Sena

Controversies favourite child Kangana Ranaut never fails to express her opinions and views even if she gets into trouble. Amidst her war with Shiv Sena the actress has been quite active on Twitter and has been sharing quite a few high-voltage tweets and videos against the political party. But this time, Kangana posted a tweet where she spoke about the ‘chaos’ in her life. The 'Queen' star shared how she could not recognise herself as life continued to throw challenges at her.

Along with her Tweet, Kangana also posted a picture of herself where she is staring into oblivion with a pen in her hand. The photo seems like a throwback click from her home in Manali. The actor's tweet read as, "In this chaos there are potent pauses that engulf me. Where am I? I don’t recognise. What life threw at me so far I could barely catch up with but it’s asking for more, I give every ounce of me still it needs more and suddenly chaos engulfs me again."

In this chaos there are potent pauses that engulf me. Where am I? I don’t recognise. What life threw at me so far I could barely catch up with but it’s asking for more, I give every ounce of me still it needs more and suddenly chaos engulfs me again. pic.twitter.com/8ZyMByCPyB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 13, 2020

Recently, on Saturday, Kangana tweeted again where she indirectly targetted Shiv Sena and hinted about her own battle with the party. She shared a pic from Somnath Temple and wrote that many had tried to destroy the temple, but eventually ‘devotion’ always wins, hinting at her own battle with 'oppression.'

सुप्रभात दोस्तों यह फ़ोटो सोमनाथ टेम्पल की है, सोमनाथ को कितने दरिंदों ने कितनी बार बेरहमी से उजाड़ा, मगर इतिहास गवाह है क्रूरता और अन्याय कितने भी शक्तिशाली क्यूँ न हो आख़िर में जीत भक्ति की ही होती है, हर हर महादेव 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vZ5bgMCHrA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 12, 2020

All this started when a part of Kangana’s Mumbai office in Bandra was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), post her face-off with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. After this, the actress was outraged and even attacked Mumbai CM who is the Shiv Sena head, Uddhav Thackeray and Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi for the incident through her statements. Kangana has been actively fighting on social media by posting a lot of tweets and videos against the political party Shiv Sena. A lot of police complaints also got registered against her for the same. Meanwhile, the actress has been receiving immense support from her fans, followers and colleagues on the internet.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage