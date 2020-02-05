John Abraham to star in Bollywood remake of Ajith's Tamil blockbuster Vedalam

John Abraham starrer Hindi remake of Ajith's Vedalam will be directed by Rohit Dhawan

Seems like John Abraham is everyone’s favourite to play a gangster on-screen. After Sanjay Gupta announced that John will be playing the lead in gangster film Mumbai Saga, a new report in the Mumbai Mirror suggests that the actor will also star in a Bhushan Kumar film. A remake of 2015 Tamil blockbuster, Vedalam, the film will feature John as a gangster turned cabbie who is a loving brother for his sister.

The untitled film will be directed by Rohit Dhawan and a source close to the project suggested that Rohit is busy giving final touches to the screenplay.

“The team will go on recce in a couple of months. The idea is to shoot in real locations to capture the local flavour. A small portion will be canned outside the city as well," informs the source.

The original film starred Ajith as the protagonist who was a gangster turned cabbie and a doting brother to Lakshmi Menon's Tamizh. The film also starred Shruti Haasan and Rahul Dev.

Bhushan Kumar loved the original film and took the idea to John Abraham who also liked the script. In Vedalam remake John will be seen transforming in three different looks. John plays a multilayered character who transforms from being a gangster o a cabbie to a doting brother

Meanwhile, John is already working on three films by Bhushan Kumar. After Satyamev Jayate 2, Ek Villian 2 and Mumbai Saga this will be their fourth film in pipeline.

John previously worked with Rohit Dhawan in Dishoom that also starred Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.