Jaswinder Bhalla cause of death: Punjabi actor passes away at 65, reports cite brain stroke Veteran Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla has died at 65, reportedly due to a brain stroke. Fans and colleagues mourn his loss as his funeral is set for 23 August in Mohali.

New Delhi:

The Punjabi film industry is in shock after the sudden death of veteran actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla.

The 65-year-old artist, widely loved for his comic timing and iconic characters, passed away early Friday morning (22 August 2025) at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Jaswinder Bhalla death reason, as per reports

According to BBC Punjabi, Jaswinder Bhalla suffered a brain stroke on Wednesday evening. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where doctors revealed that the actor had also lost a significant amount of blood.

Despite medical efforts, Bhalla breathed his last at 4:00 AM today. His death was later confirmed by his close friend and fellow Chhankata actor Balmukund Sharma.

Jaswinder Bhalla news

The actor’s passing has left fans heartbroken. Social media is flooded with condolence messages under hashtags like Jaswinder Bhalla death news and Jaswinder Singh Bhalla.

His colleagues from the Punjabi film industry, who worked with him in superhits like Carry On Jatta, Jatt & Juliet, and Mr & Mrs 420, described him as a true legend of comedy and cinema.

Jaswinder Bhalla age and family

Born in 1960, Jaswinder Bhalla was 65 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, Parmdeep Bhalla, his son, actor Pukhraj Bhalla, and his daughter Ashpreet Kaur, who lives in Norway. His family members were by his side during his final moments.

Jaswinder Bhalla's funeral details

As per reports, Jaswinder Bhalla’s funeral will take place on August 23, 2025, at noon at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali. Family, friends, and industry colleagues are expected to gather to pay their last respects to the beloved actor.

Legacy of Jaswinder Singh Bhalla

Known to millions as Bhalla, the Punjabi actor with unmatched humour became a household name through his Chhankata comedy series before moving to films. His character Advocate Dhillon in Carry On Jatta remains one of the most popular roles in Punjabi cinema.

Beyond acting, Bhalla was also an academic, having served as a professor at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.

