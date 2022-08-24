Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: Actress says FDs not created with 'crime money'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINEF143 Jacqueline Fernandez has been named accused in a money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The ED has also attached Jacqueline's fixed deposits worth Rs 7.12 crore apart from Rs 15 lakh cash as "proceeds of crime". In a reply to the investigating authorities, Jacqueline has claimed that the FDs attached by the ED in the case are from her own 'legitimate sources of income'.

Jacqueline Fernandez clarifies about FDs

Jacqueline has said that the FDs attached in the case are not from the "proceeds of crime" but created from her own "legitimate sources of income". News agency ANI shared in a tweet on Tuesday, "Jacqueline Fernandez Money Laundering case | The actor in a reply to adjudicating authorities of PMLA stated that the Fixed Deposits, attached vide the impugned order, have no nexus with a crime nor the Fixed Deposits are created by using the alleged proceeds of crime. The deposits are from the actor’s “own legitimate of income and much before in time from even knowing that the main accused Chandrashekhar even existed in this world.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar lavished gifts on Jacqueline Fernandez

During the investigation, ED has found that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion. In addition to these gifts, it said, Chandrasekhar also gave "funds to the tune of USD 1,72,913 (about Rs 1.3 crore as per current exchange rate) and AUD 26740 (approx Rs 14 lakh) to the close family members of the actress. The agency said its probe found that Sukesh had "delivered cash to the tune of Rs 15 lakh to a scriptwriter on behalf of Jacqueline as advance for writing a script of her web series project."

Jacqueline told the ED, in her statement recorded in August and October last year, that she "received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets from Sukesh. She further said she returned a Mini Cooper car that she had similarly received.

(With PTI inputs)

