Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shares a heartfelt poem for the late actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BABIL.I.K Irrfan Khan's son babil's poem

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil, has shared a sweet picture of his parents. Irrfan died earlier this year, after a two-year battle with cancer, and Babil has been sharing regular remembrances on social media.

In his latest post, shared on Monday, he wrote a poem: “It’s true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you’ve dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn’t so blue, When the sun is setting over you.”

The picture shows Irrfan and wife Sutapa Sikdar in a loving embrace. Hundreds of people left heart emojis in the comments section of Babil’s post.

A few days ago, Babil had taken to Instagram to share another throwback video that sees his parents walking hand in hand while singing a romantic Lata Mangeshkar song 'Tu Jahaan Jahaan Chalega.' At a point in the video both Sutapa and Irrfan are seen discussing if the correct lyrics of the song have "Mera Saaya or Tera Saaya."

"Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now :(," Babil wrote in the caption as he got emotional while dropping his mother at the airport.

