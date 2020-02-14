Friday, February 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Govinda launches his YouTube channel

Govinda launches his YouTube channel

"Each time, I have made sure that I entertain my fans who have showered me with their love and blessings, and social media is the best way to do it," Govinda said.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 14, 2020 21:21 IST
Govinda launches his YouTube channel
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Govinda launches his YouTube channel

After making his debut on TikTok, actor Govinda is now on YouTube channel to entertain his fans. Not surprisingly, he has named his channel 'Govinda No.1'.

"Each time, I have made sure that I entertain my fans who have showered me with their love and blessings, and social media is the best way to do it," Govinda said.

On the film front, Govinda has been away from the silver screen for quite a while now. He was last seen in "Rangeela Raja", which released last year.

Apart from Govinda, actors like Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandes are also on YouTube.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News