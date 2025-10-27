From Baahubali to Om Shanti Om, theatrical releases of the week | See list This week, some classic films are returning to the screen. From Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express to Prabhas' Baahubali, several films are re-releasing this week. Let's have a look at the list.

This week, theaters are set to see some amazing and profitable films. Nostalgia returns to the big screen and Shah Rukh Khan will once again be seen on a train journey with his Meenamma, Deepika Padukone.

The beautiful waterfront from Baahubali will be seen on screen once again. Yes! Several films are re-releasing this week. Note the films that are sure to make this week special for film lovers.

1. Baahubali: The Epic

When Baahubali was released in 2015, people were stunned. It was the first time they saw such amazing animation, with massive mountains and a story so well-crafted. People loved the film and it was a superhit. Prabhas plays Baahubali, a character who takes us to a beautiful world of the past. Baahubali attempts to climb a massive water mountain, falls in love and discovers a vast empire called Mahishmati, whose history is deeply rooted in his own roots. People already know the story of a Baahubali. Both parts of Baahubali will be released on October 31, 2025 in a single film titled, Baahubali: The Epic.

2. Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday falls on November 2. Several of his films are being re-released to celebrate his birthday week. This includes Chennai Express. In this film, Shah Rukh Khan shared a wonderful chemistry with Deepika Padukone. The film was well-received in 2013 and was directed by Rohit Shetty.

3. Om Shanti Om

Released in 2007, the film Om Shanti Om was directed by Farah Khan. Deepika Padukone made her debut with this film. Seventy percent of the film industries' stars made an appearance in this film and it was produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment production house. The film was a superhit. It will now be released in theaters on October 31.

