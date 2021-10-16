Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ ED issues fresh summons to Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday (October 16) issued fresh summons to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before its Delhi office on Monday, October 18 for questioning in connection with the Rs 200-crore money laundering case. ED issued a fresh summon to the actress after she skipped interrogation in the case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline was supposed to appear before the investigating agency today at 11 am but she couldn't.

For the unversed, the case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by scamsters Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria-Paul and others, involving several bigwigs. The central probe agency had already recorded their statements earlier and they are being summoned again as witnesses for further probe.

Chandrasekhar was arrested in 2017 for allegedly taking money from TTV Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK ‘two leaves’ symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrasekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had previously said.

On the professional front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film, 'Bhoot Police,' starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles. In Pavan Kirpalani directorial horror-comedy, Saif-Arjun play the role of ghost hunters where Vibhooti (Saif) is a non-believer and Chiraunji (Arjun) is a believer in evil spirit.

Next, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in films such as 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Attack', 'Ram Setu', and 'Kick 2', among others.

(With ANI inputs)