Dhoom Dham: Yami Gautam's comeback film with Pratik Gandhi announced | See Post

The dose of entertainment on OTT is increasing day by day. Along with crime-thriller, action and drama, you will get to see all kinds of content on OTT. Film directors are also now working on new genres. In this episode, Netflix has released the first look of a film. Seeing which you may feel for a minute that this is someone's wedding advertisement, but in reality, this is the first poster of Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's new film Dhoom Dham.

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's new film announced

Yami Gautam will soon be seen becoming the bride of a Gujarati boy on screen. This will be Yami's first film after her pregnancy. The actress has also shared the poster on her Instagram account on Netflix in which she has put some conditions in front of her would-be groom. This is the first look of her new film Dhoom Dham, where Yami and Pratik's characters can be seen laying some of their conditions regarding their future partner.

It's a Netflix film

The name of this upcoming film of Yami Gautam is Dhoom-Dham which is going to be streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. Sharing the poster of the film, Netflix wrote in the caption, 'Don't DM us for relationships because our marriage is going to happen with 'Dhoom Dham'. According to the poster of the film, Koyal Chaddha (Yami Gautam) and Gujarati boy Dr. Veer (Pratik Gandhi) are looking for their respective partners. For this, they have also clarified the demands in the advertisement. However, no update has come out on its release date yet.

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's work front

Yami Gautam was last seen in the film Article 370 released in 2024. In this film, she was seen in the role of an officer. Apart from this, Pratik Gandhi was seen in the film Agni. This series was well-liked by the audience. Now both these actors are going to be seen together on Netflix.

