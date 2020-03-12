Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Coronavirus Update: All cinema halls in Delhi to be shut

Coronavirus Update: All cinema halls in Delhi to be shut

Bad news for cinema lovers! A day before the release of Angrezi Medium, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the shutting down of all the cinema halls in Delhi due to coronavirus outbreak.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2020 17:14 IST
Coronavirus Update: All cinema halls in Delhi to be shut

Coronavirus Update: All cinema halls in Delhi to be shut

Bad news for all cinema lovers as all the Delhi theatres will remain shut due to coronavirus outbreak. A day after the disease was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the news of all cinema halls to be closed in Delhi till March 31 was announced. The declaration now lais eyes on the release of some big upcoming films like Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium which was to release on March 13 and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh which was slated to hit the theatres on March 24.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed. #CoronaVirus."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News