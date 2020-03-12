Coronavirus Update: All cinema halls in Delhi to be shut

Bad news for all cinema lovers as all the Delhi theatres will remain shut due to coronavirus outbreak. A day after the disease was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the news of all cinema halls to be closed in Delhi till March 31 was announced. The declaration now lais eyes on the release of some big upcoming films like Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium which was to release on March 13 and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh which was slated to hit the theatres on March 24.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed. #CoronaVirus."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/pbuB1JNFnW — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

