Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki summoned by Mumbai Police amid probe on extortion charges

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHIKKIPANDAY Chunky’s brother Chikki summoned by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police Special Enquiry Team (SET) has summoned Bollywood actor Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday after his name cropped up in Sam D'Souza's statement. According to Sam, Chikki had come to Lower Parel with a bag of money. The summon has been made after extortion allegations have been levelled against NCB officials. Nationalist Congress Party Minister Nawab Malik has claimed, "There are four persons -- Sameer Wankhede, his juniors V.V. Singh and Ashish Ranjan and one of their drivers Mane...They are the quartet in the NCB office... They run the private army to trap high-profile people and then extort them of crores of rupees."

The other members of the alleged 'private army' are Kiran Gosavi, Mohan Bhanushali, Sam D'souza - whose real name is Sanville Steanley D'Souza, Mohit Kamboj-Bharatiya and Sunil Patil, the NCP National Spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reached Mumbai on Saturday, a day after the agency transferred to it the investigation in six cases, including the controversial cruise drugs case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested. The team which flew in from Delhi, visited the NCB's zonal office in south Mumbai in the afternoon.

The team of Delhi NCB SIT had called Arbaaz Merchantt and Achit Kumar for questioning on Sunday. Aryan Khan was also called for interrogation, however, he missed it due to slight fever.