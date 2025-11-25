Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case, accuses husband Peter of 'atrocities and abandonment' Celina Jaitly has finally broken her silence after filing a domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Haag. In her first statement, the former actor mentioned disturbing details of ‘atrocities’ and ‘abandonment’ she said she faced in the marriage.

New Delhi:

Celina Jaitly, former actor and model, has filed a case of domestic violence against her husband, hotelier Peter Haag, before the Judicial Magistrate at the Andheri Court in Mumbai under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She has sought damages worth Rs 50 crore, along with additional compensation for the alleged loss of income and properties.

Celina has issued her first official statement on the matter, where she highlighted the "atrocities and abandonment" that were inflicted on her.

Celina Jaitly issues first statement on domestic violence case

Celina began her Instagram note with two hashtags - "courage" and "divorce", as she shared her first official statement on the matter. Her note began, "In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me."

"Life stripped everything away. People I trusted walked away. Promises I believed in broke in silence But the storm did not drown me, it delivered me. It tossed me out of violent waters onto warm sands. It forced me to meet the woman inside me who refuses to die. Because I am a soldier’s daughter. Raised on courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire & faith," she continued.

She also said, "I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall To fight when my heart is breaking To show no mercy when I have been wronged To survive even when it feels impossible. My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me."

The No Entry star also said, "In my darkest hour, the legal force to reckon with, Karanjawala & Co, became the shield I needed to fight for my dignity & rights, I am so grateful for their unwavering understanding and protection. As my matter is subjudice, I am unable to make any comments at this time. I kindly request you to contact my legal representatives for any official information or statements." She then went on to mention the names of those associated in the case, before concluding her note with: "Here is to the year that will not break me. Here is to the year I rise higher than the storm. Here is to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from."

For the unversed, Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag got married in 2010. They are parents to three boys.