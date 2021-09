Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAYAL ROHATGI Payal Rohatgi

A case has been registered against actress Payal Rohatgi for allegedly using objectionable words against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in a video shared on social media. The case has been registered in Pune under sections 153 (a), 500, 505(2) and 34 of IPC.