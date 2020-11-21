Drug Probe: NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s house

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted a raid at popular comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s house in Andheri. The NCB's Chief Investigator Sameer Wankhede is said to be present during the raid. Bharti is a popular name in the TV industry and is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian plays 'bhabhi' and 'bua' in the show and leaves everyone in slips with her funny antics. Also, Bharti and husband Haarsh are seen hosting dance-based reality show India's Best Dancer which is judged by Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapoor.

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai: NCB#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

The NCB's Bollywood drugs angle probe was launched after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his Bandra home five months ago - on June 14 - in which several prominent personalities like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Firoz Nadiadwala and others have been either questioned, arrested or raided, and many others said to be on the agency's radar.

Earlier this month, Arjun Rampal's house was raided by the NCB sleuths. After the raid at veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's home in Juhu and the arrest of his wife Shabana, who was granted bail on Monday, NCB conducted a raid at Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella's house. In the raids lasting several hours, the NCB has seized laptops, mobile phone, tablets and certain documents besides questioning Rampal's driver.

NCB later quizzed Arjun and Gabriella separately at their office for several hours. Interacting briefly with media persons after he exited the NCB office, Rampal said: "I am fully co-operating with the NCB investigations. I have nothing to do with drugs. The medicine found at my residence (in the Monday's raids) was prescribed by a doctor. The prescription has been handed over to the NCB.... The NCB officials are doing a good job and I fully support them in their investigations."

