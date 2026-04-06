Bhooth Bangla Trailer out: Akshay Kumar promises a fun, spooky entertainer with Priyadarshan's signature touch

New Delhi:

After the steady build-up with songs, posters and a teaser, the makers of Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla have finally dropped its trailer, and it lands exactly where it should. There’s a certain old-school charm to it. The kind that mixes humour with just the right amount of spook. It feels familiar, but in a comforting way. Not forced, not overdone. Just a clean, entertaining glimpse of what’s coming.

Bhooth Bangla trailer out now

The trailer of Bhooth Bangla leans into that vintage space that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have owned for years. You can sense the rhythm almost instantly. It moves with ease, keeps things light, and still manages to hold your attention. The writing doesn’t try too hard, and that’s where it works. By the end of it, you’re not just watching. You’re waiting for more.

While the teaser only hinted at the film’s tone, the trailer gets into the story. It gives enough to understand the world without revealing too much. The humour lands, the pacing feels tight, and there’s a consistency that holds everything together. It’s been a while since a trailer has felt this complete. Not just loud or flashy, but genuinely engaging from start to finish.

Then comes the cast, and that’s where things really click. Akshay Kumar steps right back into a space that suits him best. Alongside him, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav bring in that effortless comic timing, while Asrani adds his own familiar touch. Together, they create moments that feel easy, not manufactured. The kind that stays with you after the trailer ends.

Bhooth Bangla: Cast and crew

There’s also something reassuring about seeing Priyadarshan return to this genre. His storytelling carries a certain clarity, even when it’s chaotic on the surface. The mix of humour and mystery feels measured, not messy. And for audiences who’ve missed this style of comedy, the trailer feels like a quiet return to form.

More than anything, Bhooth Bangla seems to understand what it wants to be. It doesn’t chase trends or try to reinvent the space. Instead, it leans into what works. That classic blend of humour, confusion and character-driven moments. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, and featuring a cast that includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta and Mithila Palkar, the film has been building anticipation for a reason.

With advance paid previews set to begin on April 16, 2026, at 9 PM, the trailer does what it needed to do.

Also read: Hera Pheri to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan films to watch before Bhooth Bangla