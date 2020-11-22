Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa get 13 days' judicial custody

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BHARSH_LIFE Bharti and Haarsh in judicial custody for 13 days

A Mumbai Special Court on Sunday sent comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya to 13 days judicial custody. The couple was arrested in a drugs seizure and consumption case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Shortly after the order was pronounced sending them to judicial custody till December 4, the duo applied for bail which will be taken up for hearing on Monday.

NCB on Saturday raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of ganja was recovered. NCB had earlier raided a place in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 grams), and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines).

The NCB zeroed in on the couple after a couple of drug peddlers, arrested in an ongoing action late on Friday, revealed the names of Bharti and Harsh, informed NCB Zonal head Sameer Wankhede.

In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs, NCB raided the production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh. This comes as the probe, which began from the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, continues to expand to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities.

Notably, a raid was also conducted at the residence of actor Arjun Rampal, after which he and his girlfriend were summoned by the NCB for questioning in the matter.

With inputs from IANS.