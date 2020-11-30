Babil Khan shares funny post when late Irrfan Khan memed himself

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BABIL.I.K Babil Khan shares irrfan Khan's meme

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing emotional videos and posts of his late father. Recently, Babil surprised fans and rather shared a meme which was created by Irrfan Khan himself. Yes, the post is a two window picture where in the first one Irrfan is seen standing in his house which says 'MAN' while in the other one he is on a red carpet event of GQ magazine which says 'GQ MAN'.

Babil uploaded the pic on the Instagram handle and captioned it saying, "He memed himself and sent this to me a long time ago."

Before, this Babil Khan shared a video recorded by Irrfan Khan which features the family. While posting the video he wrote, "Baba used to think it was still very funny to record videos when he said he’d take a picture, and Ayaan was always the last one to realise it. Familia."

Earlier also, Babil penned down an emotional note for his dad and shared a throwback picture of him. he wrote, "Ruh bankar milunga usko aasman mai kahi, pyaar dharti par farishto se kiya nahi jaata. I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again."

For the unversed, the internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling colon cancer for months. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium starring Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and more.