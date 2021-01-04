Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL_ARABFC As Tribhanga Trailer releases, Kajol says the film is a celebration of women

Netflix released the trailer of Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar's upcoming film Tribhanga on Monday. Tribhanga is a tale that revolves around three women from different generations in a family, who live their lives on their own terms taking unconventional decisions. This film also marks the digital debut of actress Kajol. Tribhanga also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur and Kawaljeet Singh and is co-produced by Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn, Siddharth P Malhotra, Sapna Malhotra, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, and Parag Desai and is slated to release on January 15.

Sharing the trailer of the film, Kajol summed up the story with these words: "Nobody is perfect."

Speaking about her character in the film, Kajol said in an interview with IANS, "My character is outspoken and opinionated much like how the audience knows me, yet is completely different. As a mother, I can vouch that there are challenges that women face daily as the smallest of things we do affect our children."

"Just like the name, the film is a celebration of women and all their beautiful imperfections. We need to embrace these imperfections and live on our own terms, just the way Nayan, Anu, and Masha do in this film," she added

Writer and director Renuka said,"Tribhanga, an Odissi dance pose that looks beautiful despite its asymmetry, is used as a metaphor to represent the women in this film who have their own quirks and idiosyncrasies, and yet are fascinating, beautiful and vibrant."

"I believe that women who make unconventional life choices and women with a wide range of personalities need to be represented in films. The idea for this film came from my experience of meeting someone who had a very acrimonious relationship with her mother, unlike my relationship with mine," she added.

Tanvi Azmi plays the role of Nayantara Apte in the film and says that the role of "unique as Nayan might be the oldest in the family, but her ideals are not and she is constantly challenging the normal, ahead of its time".

"In essence, Tribhanga showcases the twisted journeys of three women who are related but could not be more different. Renuka has beautifully and sensitively captured the intergenerational family dynamics and their struggles," Tanvi shared.

Mithila on her character in the film said, "My character Masha is poles apart from me and this is the first time I am playing a character like this. Masha is actually the calming force among the three women. It has been such an enriching experience being a part of this film and working alongside stalwarts."

