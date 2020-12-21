Image Source : SALMAN KHAN/ INSTAGRAM Antim Teaser review: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma are at WAR

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are set to take us on a heart-thumping ride in their first-ever onscreen collaboration. In Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth, the two play the lead roles. First look of the film was unveiled on Monday afternoon and it sees the two actors at war in an epic face-off.

In his first look, Salman was seen in a full-fledged Sikh avatar. The kick actor managed to impress everyone with his characteristic swag, charisma, and commanding screen presence. Aayush had revealed Salman's look with the caption "Antim Begins.. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan."

On the other hand, Aayush, who played the boy-next-door in his debut film Loveyatri, has undergone an impressive and dramatic transformation for this intense role which is bound to leave the audience stunned. In the teaser, he looks all bulked up and imposing, as he runs towards Salman to punch him. However, the punch gets blocked.

The two men, showing off their chiseled bodies, then stare fiercely at each other.

Sharing the first look of the film, Aayush wrote on Instagram, “Mehnat khoon paseena maangati hai par badle mein bahut kuch de jaati hai… Antim ke safar ki shubh shuruaat #Gratitude #AntimFirstLook @beingsalmankhan @maheshmanjrekaronline @skfilmsofficial @hiteshmodakofficial.”

Looking at the glimpse it seems that this onscreen appearance will be one of the anticipated ones and will leave everyone excited for all the future updates.

Look how fans reacted after the teaser came out:

And the charisma of @BeingSalmanKhan 🔥💥#Antim is trending on 4th Position in Nationwide



Jai salman khan 🔥#AntimFirstLook — Dev!l Aman (Msdian+SidHeart) (@AmanSalmaniac) December 21, 2020

This is the Megastardom of Megastar @BeingSalmanKhan..Small Teaser & Trending at No.1🔥🔥🔥#Antim pic.twitter.com/JLwc3jYNE3 — PIJUSH GHOSH (@pijush97ghosh) December 21, 2020

Blockbuster loading now 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Antim the final truth 💥🔥💥🔥💥#Antim pic.twitter.com/nFnGalxuGD — RADHE (@Salmank96847850) December 21, 2020

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, ‘Antim – The Final Truth’ is produced by Salman Khan. ‘Antim’ is an adaptation of hit Marathi crime drama ‘Mulshi Pattern’.