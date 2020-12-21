Antim Teaser review: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma are at WAR

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are set to take us on a heart-thumping ride in their first-ever onscreen collaboration. In Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth, the two play the lead roles. First look of the film was unveiled on Monday afternoon and it sees the two actors at war in an epic face-off.
In his first look, Salman was seen in a full-fledged Sikh avatar. The kick actor managed to impress everyone with his characteristic swag, charisma, and commanding screen presence. Aayush had revealed Salman's look with the caption "Antim Begins.. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan."
On the other hand, Aayush, who played the boy-next-door in his debut film Loveyatri, has undergone an impressive and dramatic transformation for this intense role which is bound to leave the audience stunned. In the teaser, he looks all bulked up and imposing, as he runs towards Salman to punch him. However, the punch gets blocked.
The two men, showing off their chiseled bodies, then stare fiercely at each other.
Sharing the first look of the film, Aayush wrote on Instagram, “Mehnat khoon paseena maangati hai par badle mein bahut kuch de jaati hai… Antim ke safar ki shubh shuruaat #Gratitude #AntimFirstLook @beingsalmankhan @maheshmanjrekaronline @skfilmsofficial @hiteshmodakofficial.”
Looking at the glimpse it seems that this onscreen appearance will be one of the anticipated ones and will leave everyone excited for all the future updates.
Look how fans reacted after the teaser came out:
Let's start guys !!!— HITESH CHAUDHARY (@HITESHC31896162) December 21, 2020
Just perfect !!!
Can't wait this movie🔥🔥@BeingSalmanKhan#Antim pic.twitter.com/Tp5LTw702o
#Antim #AntimFirstLook @BeingSalmanKhan U R Just Wow🔥❤— Somya (@somya8963) December 21, 2020
Very Well Done #Ayush Sir 👌 pic.twitter.com/F2kykg7WKt
And the charisma of @BeingSalmanKhan 🔥💥#Antim is trending on 4th Position in Nationwide— Dev!l Aman (Msdian+SidHeart) (@AmanSalmaniac) December 21, 2020
Jai salman khan 🔥#AntimFirstLook
This is the Megastardom of Megastar @BeingSalmanKhan..Small Teaser & Trending at No.1🔥🔥🔥#Antim pic.twitter.com/JLwc3jYNE3— PIJUSH GHOSH (@pijush97ghosh) December 21, 2020
#Antim #AntimTheFinalTruth— Salmanic Adi (@AdityaM45703627) December 21, 2020
What a Surprise Bhaijaan_😍@BeingSalmanKhan
Full On Fire_🔥🔥🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/xMLS9IixNC
Blockbuster loading now 🔥🔥🔥🔥— RADHE (@Salmank96847850) December 21, 2020
Antim the final truth 💥🔥💥🔥💥#Antim pic.twitter.com/nFnGalxuGD
Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, ‘Antim – The Final Truth’ is produced by Salman Khan. ‘Antim’ is an adaptation of hit Marathi crime drama ‘Mulshi Pattern’.